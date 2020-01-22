National Weather Service logo

(Valley)  -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa.

The advisory in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday covers Harrsion, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties. 

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.