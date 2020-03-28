The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for parts of southern Iowa and northern Missouri until 9 Saturday morning.
The Weather Service in Des Moines issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for Adair, Adams, Guthrie, Taylor, Union, Clarke, Decatur, and Ringgold Counties. Visibility in those areas is expected around a quarter of a mile or less.
The Weather Service in Kansas City issued a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. for Worth, Gentry, Harrison, DeKalb, and Daviess Counties. A wind advisory is in effect for those same counties from 11 a.m. Saturday until 7 p.m.
More information can be found at weather.gov.