(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for portions of KMAland until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Iowa Counties
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska Counties
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
Missouri Counties
Atchison-Nodaway-Holt-Worth
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. A light glaze of ice is possible since air temperatures are in the teens and lower 20s.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slippery roads, bridges, parking lots, and sidewalks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.