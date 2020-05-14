The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for a few counties in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Iowa: Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie
Nebraska: Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy
* WHAT...Visibility a quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.