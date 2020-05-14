NWS Logo

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for a few counties in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

Iowa: Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie

Nebraska: Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy

* WHAT...Visibility a quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.