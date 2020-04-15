NWS logo

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a dense fog advisory for several counties in southern Iowa until 9 a.m. 

Iowa: Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur

* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Most of central and south central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.