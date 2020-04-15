The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a dense fog advisory for several counties in southern Iowa until 9 a.m.
Iowa: Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Most of central and south central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.