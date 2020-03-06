The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for a large portion of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri Saturday afternoon.
Iowa: Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Adair-Adams-Cass-Taylor-Clarke-Decatur-Madison-Ringgold-Union
Nebraska: Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
Missouri: Atchison-Holt-Nodaway-Worth
*Winds...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
*Relative Humidity...As low as 22 percent.
*Impacts...Any fires that develop will grow quickly and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be postponed.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.