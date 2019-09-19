The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska until 11 a.m. Thursday.
IMPACTED AREAS: South central Monona County in west central Iowa...Northwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa...Western Harrison County in southwestern Iowa...Southeastern Burt County in east central Nebraska...Washington County in east central Nebraska...North central Douglas County in east central Nebraska...
*Until 1100 AM CDT.
*At 505 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen and additional rainfall is expected. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
*Some locations that will experience flooding include...Blair, Missouri Valley, Tekamah, Fort Calhoun, Mondamin, Kennard, Modale, Pisgah, Craig, Bennington, Crescent, Herman, Little Sioux, Washington, Pelican Point State Recreation Area, Wilson Island State Park, Little Sioux Scout Ranch, Summit Lake State Recreation Area, Desoto Bend National Wildlife Refuge and Hitchcock Nature Center. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 63 and 100.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.