The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Decatur County in south central Iowa until 1:45 PM CDT.
*At 751 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving into the warned area. Up to a quarter to three quarters of an inch has already fallen over the last two hours . Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly as heavier rain moves over the area over the next hour to two hours.
*Some locations that will experience flooding include...Centerville, Leon, Corydon, Lamoni, Rathbun Lake, Seymour, Moravia, Allerton, Humeston, Mystic, Cincinnati, Lineville, Garden Grove, Davis City, Decatur City, Exline, Promise City, Numa, Rathbun and Clio.
Additional rainfall amounts of half an inch to an inch with isolated amounts nearing two inches are possible in the warned area. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 1 and 17.