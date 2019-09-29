The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Gentry County and Nodaway County in northwest Missouri until 9:30 AM CDT.
*At 737 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. One to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
*Some locations that will experience flooding include...Maryville, Albany, Stanberry, Burlington Junction, Ravenwood, Skidmore, Barnard, Conception Junction, Graham, Clearmont, Elmo, Pickering, Darlington, Guilford, Clyde, Gentry, Arkoe, Quitman and Conception.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.