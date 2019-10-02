(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has continued a flash flood watch for portions of northwest Missouri through Wednesday evening.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is still expected to develop ahead of a cold front beginning Wednesday afternoon. Forecast rainfall totals have been reduced slightly, though some areas may still see additional rainfall totals up to 1.5 to 2 inches Wednesday afternoon and evening. With local soils already saturated and with local streams already swollen it will not take much rain to produce moderate flooding impacts.
Counties
Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Putnam-Holt-De Kalb-Daviess- Grundy-Sullivan-
Including the cities of Maryville, Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, Bethany, Princeton, Mercer, Unionville, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland, Forest City, Craig, Maysville, Stewartsville, Osborn, Union Star, Clarksdale, Gallatin, Jamesport, Trenton, Milan, and Green City
* Another 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts will affect an area with already saturated soils and swollen streams. Moderate flash flooding and river flooding impacts are expected through at least mid to late week.
* Low-lying and flood-prone areas will be most susceptible to the dangers of flash flooding. Areas near rivers, creeks, and streams will likely become flooded during and immediately after heavy rainfall. Be very careful if driving at night as flood water are very hard to see. If you come across a flooded roadway, remember to turn around don`t drown.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.