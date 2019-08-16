...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of Kansas and Missouri, including the following
areas, in Kansas, Atchison KS, Doniphan, Johnson KS,
Leavenworth, Miami, and Wyandotte. In Missouri, Adair, Andrew,
Atchison MO, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton,
Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy,
Harrison, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson MO, Lafayette, Linn
MO, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte,
Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Sullivan, and Worth.
* Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon
* Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected to persist
into the mid to late hours of Saturday morning across the watch
area. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible.
* Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could lead to rapid
water rises of some roadways, creeks, and streams, especially in
areas that already received heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.