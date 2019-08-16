National Weather Service logo

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Kansas and Missouri, including the following

areas, in Kansas, Atchison KS, Doniphan, Johnson KS,

Leavenworth, Miami, and Wyandotte. In Missouri, Adair, Andrew,

Atchison MO, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton,

Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy,

Harrison, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson MO, Lafayette, Linn

MO, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte,

Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Sullivan, and Worth.

* Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon

* Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected to persist

into the mid to late hours of Saturday morning across the watch

area. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible.

* Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could lead to rapid

water rises of some roadways, creeks, and streams, especially in

areas that already received heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.