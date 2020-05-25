Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.