The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for several southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri counties through Sunday evening.
IOWA: Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
MISSOURI: Atchison-Holt-Nodaway-Worth
*Showers and thunderstorms will move over southern Iowa this morning and produce moderate to heavy rainfall. Given the recent rainfall last evening, the ground is already saturated and is likely primed for additional flash flooding today.
*Low water crossings may become impeded, especially on secondary roads. Smaller streams will likely have additional rises today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.