Flood Watch
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE
401 PM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
Fremont-Page-Otoe-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Including the cities of Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut,
Clarinda, Shenandoah, Nebraska City, Beatrice, Tecumseh,
Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast
Nebraska, including the following areas, in southwest Iowa,
Fremont and Page. In southeast Nebraska, Gage, Johnson,
Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, and Richardson.
* From Saturday evening through Sunday morning
* Thunderstorms are expected to increase in areal coverage
Saturday afternoon and evening over southeast Nebraska and
southwest Iowa. Because a of a very slow moving boundary,there
is a chance excessive rainfall may accompany a few storms
through Saturday night, thus leading to the potential for flash
flooding.
* Rainfall totals from one to two inches will be possible in some
locations by early Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.