National Weather Service logo

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE

401 PM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

Fremont-Page-Otoe-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-

Including the cities of Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut,

Clarinda, Shenandoah, Nebraska City, Beatrice, Tecumseh,

Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City

401 PM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast

Nebraska, including the following areas, in southwest Iowa,

Fremont and Page. In southeast Nebraska, Gage, Johnson,

Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, and Richardson.

* From Saturday evening through Sunday morning

* Thunderstorms are expected to increase in areal coverage

Saturday afternoon and evening over southeast Nebraska and

southwest Iowa. Because a of a very slow moving boundary,there

is a chance excessive rainfall may accompany a few storms

through Saturday night, thus leading to the potential for flash

flooding.

* Rainfall totals from one to two inches will be possible in some

locations by early Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.