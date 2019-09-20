The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a flash flood watch for all counties in northwest Missouri from Saturday evening through Sunday evening.
*Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected to develop by Saturday night across the watch area, persisting into the day Sunday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible.
*Low-lying and flood-prone areas will be most susceptible to the dangers of flash flooding. Areas near rivers, creeks, and streams will likely become flooded during and immediately after heavy rainfall. Be very careful if driving at night as flood water are very hard to see.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.