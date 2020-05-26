(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for portions of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri through Tuesday evening.
Iowa counties
Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska counties
Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Missouri counties
Atchison-Holt-Nodaway-Worth
FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM THIS EVENING...
* Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected today. The soil is already very wet in some locations. If the rain falls at a heavy rate, this will result in a high amount of run off that could result in flooding.
* Rainfall amounts from 1 to 2 inches, with localized amounts of over 2 inches are possible into early this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.