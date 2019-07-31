(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska.
Iowa counties
Fremont
Nebraska counties
Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson
Missouri counties
Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Worth
* From midnight CDT Wednesday through Saturday morning
* Several rounds of thunderstorms during a multi-day period capable of producing very heavy rainfall in a short amount of time will lead to the potential for flash flooding. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible in the watch area by Saturday morning.
* Low-lying, flood-prone, and urban areas will be most susceptible to the dangers of flash flooding. Areas near rivers, creeks, and streams may become flooded during and immediately after heavy rainfall. Be very careful if driving at night as flood waters are very hard to see.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.