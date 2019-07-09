The Flood Advisory continues for the following river:
Missouri River At Omaha affecting Pottawattamie...Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
Missouri River Near Blair affecting Harrison and Washington Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through areas where water covers the road. The water depth may be too great to allow your vehicle to pass safely. Turn around...don`t drown! Stay tuned to the latest developments by listening to NOAA Weather radio...or a local media outlet.
Updated River Level Information
The Missouri River Near Blair.
* At 9:00 PM Monday the stage was 25.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 26.5 feet.
* Forecast...The river will rise to near 25.7 feet after midnight Tuesday.
The Missouri River At Omaha.
* At 9:00 PM Monday the stage was 27.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 29.0 feet.
* Forecast...The river will rise to near 27.3 feet after midnight Tuesday.