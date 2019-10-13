(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a flood advisory for the Missouri River Near Blair affecting Harrison, Pottawattamie and Washington Counties and the Missouri River At Omaha affecting Pottawattamie, Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through areas where water covers the road. The water depth may be too great to allow your vehicle to pass safely. Turn around...don`t drown! Stay tuned to the latest developments by listening to NOAA Weather radio...or a local media outlet.
Updated River Level Information
The Missouri River Near Blair.
* At 9:00 AM Sunday the stage was 26.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 26.5 feet.
* Forecast...The river will remain near 26.4 feet Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri River At Omaha.
* At 9:30 AM Sunday the stage was 27.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 29.0 feet.
* Forecast...The river will fall near 27.6 feet Sunday afternoon.