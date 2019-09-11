The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a flood advisory for the Missouri River at Omaha affecting Pottawattamie...Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through areas where water covers the road. The water depth may be too great to allow your vehicle to pass safely. Turn around...don`t drown! Stay tuned to the latest developments by listening to NOAA Weather radio...or a local media outlet.
The Missouri River At Omaha.
* At 10:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 24.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 29.0 feet.
* Forecast...The river will rise to near 28.6 feet Thursday evening.