(Plattsmouth) -- The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a flood advisory for the Missouri River at Plattsmouth affecting Mills and Cass Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through areas where water covers the road. The water depth may be too great to allow your vehicle to pass safely. Turn around...don`t drown! Stay tuned to the latest developments by listening to NOAA Weather radio...or a local media outlet.
RIVER LEVEL INFORMATION
The Missouri River at Plattsmouth.
* At 9:15 AM Monday the stage was 26.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
* Forecast...The river will hover near flood stage for the next couple of days before slowly falling.