Flood Statement
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
756 PM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
...The Flood Warning continues for...
Missouri River At Nebraska City affecting Fremont and Otoe Counties.
Missouri River At Rulo affecting Holt and Richardson Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through areas where water covers the road. The
water depth may be too great to allow your vehicle to pass safely.
Turn around...don`t drown!
Additional information is available at:
http://www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=oax
The Flood Warning continues for
The Missouri River At Rulo.
* At 7:30 PM Wednesday the stage was 17.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to
rise to near 17.2 feet by early Friday afternoon. The river will
fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.
The Flood Warning continues for
The Missouri River At Nebraska City.
* At 7:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 17.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by after midnight tomorrow and
continue to rise to near 18.1 feet by early Friday morning. The
river will fall below flood stage by early Saturday morning.