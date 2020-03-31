National Weather Service logo

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

756 PM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

...The Flood Warning continues for...

Missouri River At Nebraska City affecting Fremont and Otoe Counties.

Missouri River At Rulo affecting Holt and Richardson Counties.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Missouri River At Rulo.

* At 7:30 PM Wednesday the stage was 17.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to

rise to near 17.2 feet by early Friday afternoon. The river will

fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Missouri River At Nebraska City.

* At 7:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 17.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by after midnight tomorrow and

continue to rise to near 18.1 feet by early Friday morning. The

river will fall below flood stage by early Saturday morning.