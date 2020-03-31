Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.