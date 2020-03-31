The Flood Warning continues for Missouri River At Nebraska City affecting Fremont and Otoe Counties and the Missouri River at Rulo affecting Holt and Richardson Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through areas where water covers the road. The water depth may be too great to allow your vehicle to pass safely. Turn around...don`t drown! Additional information is available at: http://www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=oax
River Level Information
The Missouri River at Nebraska City
* At 8:00 PM Tuesday the stage was 17.9 feet...or 0.1 feet below flood stage.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage Wednesday morning with a crest of around 18.3 feet by Thursday morning. The river will then fall below flood stage by Saturday evening.
The Missouri River At Rulo.
* until Sunday morning...or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 9:30 AM Wednesday morning the stage was 17.0 feet which happens to be the actual flood stage.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...will rise slightly above flood stage to near 17.2 feet by Thursday evening. The river will fall below flood stage then by early Sunday morning.
* Impact...at 16.0 feet...Agricultural lowlands along the river begin to flood.