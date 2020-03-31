National Weather Service logo

The Flood Warning continues for Missouri River At Nebraska City affecting Fremont and Otoe Counties and the Missouri River at Rulo affecting Holt and Richardson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through areas where water covers the road. The water depth may be too great to allow your vehicle to pass safely. Turn around...don`t drown! Additional information is available at: http://www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=oax

River Level Information

The Missouri River at Nebraska City

* At 8:00 PM Tuesday the stage was 17.9 feet...or 0.1 feet below flood stage.

* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage Wednesday morning with a crest of around 18.3 feet by Thursday morning. The river will then fall below flood stage by Saturday evening.

The Missouri River At Rulo.

* until Sunday morning...or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 9:30 AM Wednesday morning the stage was 17.0 feet which happens to be the actual flood stage.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...will rise slightly above flood stage to near 17.2 feet by Thursday evening. The river will fall below flood stage then by early Sunday morning.

* Impact...at 16.0 feet...Agricultural lowlands along the river begin to flood.