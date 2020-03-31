Flood Warning
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
...The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a flood warning
for the following river in Iowa and Nebraska...
Missouri River At Nebraska City affecting Fremont and Otoe
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through areas where water covers the road. The
water depth may be too great to allow your vehicle to pass safely.
Turn around...don`t drown!
Additional information is available at:
http://www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=oax
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Missouri River At Nebraska City.
* from Tuesday afternoon to Saturday evening...or until the warning
is cancelled.
* At 8:00 PM Monday the stage was 17.4 feet...or 0.6 feet below
flood stage.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...rise above flood stage by Tuesday afternoon and
continue to rise to near 18.4 feet by Wednesday morning. The river
will fall below flood stage by early Saturday afternoon.
* Impact...at 17.0 feet...Agricultural lowlands along the river begin
to flood.