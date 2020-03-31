National Weather Service logo

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

...The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a flood warning

for the following river in Iowa and Nebraska...

Missouri River At Nebraska City affecting Fremont and Otoe

Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through areas where water covers the road. The

water depth may be too great to allow your vehicle to pass safely.

Turn around...don`t drown!

Additional information is available at:

http://www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=oax

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Missouri River At Nebraska City.

* from Tuesday afternoon to Saturday evening...or until the warning

is cancelled.

* At 8:00 PM Monday the stage was 17.4 feet...or 0.6 feet below

flood stage.

* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...rise above flood stage by Tuesday afternoon and

continue to rise to near 18.4 feet by Wednesday morning. The river

will fall below flood stage by early Saturday afternoon.

* Impact...at 17.0 feet...Agricultural lowlands along the river begin

to flood.