(KMAland) -- The Flood Warning continues for the Tarkio River at Fairfax affecting Atchison and Holt Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive through flowing water. Nearly half of all flood fatalities are vehicle related. As little as 6 inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Two feet of water will carry most vehicles away.This product along with additional weather
and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
The Tarkio River at Fairfax.
* until Friday afternoon.
* At 4:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to rise to near 21.7 feet by this evening. The river will fall below flood stage by early Thursday afternoon.
* At 19.0 feet...Flooding begins in the vicinity of Corning.
* At 18.0 feet...U.S. Highway 59 north of Fairfax begins to flood.
* At 17.0 feet...Low-lying farm fields begin to flood.