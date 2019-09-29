The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in northwest Missouri until 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
IMPACTED AREAS: Holt County in northwestern Missouri...Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri...Northern Andrew County in northwestern Missouri...Worth County in northwestern Missouri...Gentry County in northwestern Missouri...Atchison County in northwestern Missouri...Northern DeKalb County in northwestern Missouri...
* Until 645 PM CDT Sunday.
* At 950 AM CDT, emergency management and law enforcement reported flooding in Trenton along Muddy Creek and in north of Unionville on Shoal Creek. Flooding is expected or occurring in urban and low-lying areas as well as along area creeks and small streams. Two to three inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...Maryville, Trenton, Bethany, Unionville, Albany, Tarkio, Stanberry, Mound City, Rock Port, Princeton, King City, Grant City, Fairfax, Burlington Junction, Hopkins, Ridgeway, Ravenwood, Gilman City, Pattonsburg and Maitland.
Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the warned area.