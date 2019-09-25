(Omaha) -- Flood warnings continue for the Missouri River in KMAland.
Missouri River Near Blair affecting Harrison...Pottawattamie and Washington Counties.
Missouri River At Omaha affecting Pottawattamie...Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
Missouri River at Plattsmouth affecting Mills and Cass Counties.
Missouri River At Nebraska City affecting Fremont and Otoe Counties.
Missouri River At Brownville affecting Atchison and Nemaha Counties.
Missouri River At Rulo affecting Holt and Richardson Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through areas where water covers the road. The water depth may be too great to allow your vehicle to pass safely. Turn around...don`t drown!
Updated River Level Information
The Missouri River Near Blair.
* At 10:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 28.5 feet...or 2.0 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 26.5 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by early Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri River At Omaha.
* At 10:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 30.5 feet...or 1.5 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 29.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by Saturday evening.
The Missouri River at Plattsmouth.
* At 9:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 30.0 feet...or 4.0 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue to fall to a stage of 29.7 feet by late Thursday morning.
The Missouri River At Nebraska City.
* At 10:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 22.8 feet...or 4.8 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue to fall to a stage of 22.6 feet by Thursday morning.
The Missouri River At Brownville.
* At 9:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 40.6 feet...or 6.6 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 34.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue rising to near 40.7 feet by Thursday evening then begin falling.
The Missouri River At Rulo.
* At 10:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 22.8 feet...or 5.8 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will remain near 22.8 Wednesday and then begin falling.