(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service says flood warnings remain in effect along the Missouri River.
The Flood Warning continues for
Missouri River at Plattsmouth affecting Mills and Cass Counties.
Missouri River At Nebraska City affecting Fremont and Otoe Counties.
Missouri River At Brownville affecting Atchison and Nemaha Counties.
Missouri River At Rulo affecting Holt and Richardson Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through areas where water covers the road. The water depth may be too great to allow your vehicle to pass safely. Turn around...don`t drown!
Additional information is available at: http://www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=oax
Updated River Level Information
The Missouri River at Plattsmouth.
* At 9:15 PM Monday the stage was 27.0 feet...or 1.0 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
The Missouri River At Nebraska City.
* At 9:15 PM Monday the stage was 20.2 feet...or 2.2 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue to fall to a stage of 19.8 feet by Wednesday morning.
The Missouri River At Brownville.
* At 9:15 PM Monday the stage was 36.0 feet...or 2.0 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 34.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue to fall to a stage of 35.8 feet by Wednesday morning.
The Missouri River At Rulo.
* At 9:15 PM Monday the stage was 21.0 feet...or 4.0 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue to fall to a stage of 20.8 feet by Wednesday morning.