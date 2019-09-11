(KMAland) -- Flood warnings continue on the Missouri River at several locations.
Missouri River Near Blair affecting Harrison Pottawattamie and Washington Counties.
Missouri River at Plattsmouth affecting Mills and Cass Counties.
Missouri River At Nebraska City affecting Fremont and Otoe Counties.
Missouri River At Brownville affecting Atchison and Nemaha Counties.
Missouri River At Rulo affecting Holt and Richardson Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through areas where water covers the road. The water depth may be too great to allow your vehicle to pass safely. Turn around...don`t drown!
Updated River Level Information
The Missouri River Near Blair.
* At 10:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 23.5 feet...or 3.0 feet below flood stage.
* Flood stage is 26.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...rise above flood stage by late Friday night and continue to rise to near 27.5 feet by early Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri River at Plattsmouth.
* At 10:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 25.2 feet...or 0.8 feet below flood stage.
* Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...rise above flood stage by early Friday afternoon and continue to rise to near 27.4 feet by late Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
The Missouri River At Nebraska City.
* At 10:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 18.7 feet...or 0.7 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue rising to near 20.6 feet by early Thursday afternoon then begin falling.
The Missouri River At Brownville.
* At 10:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 35.5 feet...or 1.5 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 34.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue rising to near 37.9 feet by early Friday afternoon then begin falling.
The Missouri River At Rulo.
* At 10:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 18.7 feet...or 1.7 feet above flood stage.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue rising to near 21.1 feet by early Saturday morning then begin falling.