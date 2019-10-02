(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a flood watch for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
Iowa counties
Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby.
Nebraska counties
Butler, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, and Washington.
* From 5 AM CDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening
* After a break in the rainfall tonight, moderate to heavy rain will likely return to the region Wednesday morning. This will combine with saturated soils to produce an elevated risk of flooding. Especially for local river and streams.
* Rivers and streams that are already at elevated levels may see further rises. Urbanized and poor drainage areas could be particularly impacted by floodwater. Roadways could become flooded.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.