(Kansas City) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri.
Iowa counties from 1 AM to 9 AM Friday
Fremont-Page
Missouri counties from 2 AM to 9 AM Friday
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb
Nebraska counties from 1 AM to 9 AM Friday
Lancaster-Otoe-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds combined with low relative humidities will create conditions where burning is highly discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.