(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of KMAland -- including southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri -- beginning Friday night through Saturday morning.
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska, southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.