The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a freeze warning until 9 a.m. for several northwest Missouri counties.
Missouri: Atchison-Nodaway-Holt-Andrew-DeKalb
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26.
* WHERE...In Kansas, Atchison KS and Doniphan Counties. In Missouri, Atchison MO, Nodaway, Caldwell, Buchanan, Clinton, De Kalb, Andrew and Holt Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.