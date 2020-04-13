The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for portions of KMAland beginning late Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Freeze Warning from 10 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday
Iowa: Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska: Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
Freeze Warning from 11 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday
Missouri: Atchison-Nodaway-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.