(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for all of KMAland, including southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska for Friday evening and Saturday morning.
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 31 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.