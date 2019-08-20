The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 9 this evening for parts of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri.
Iowa: Harrison-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska: Burt-Dodge-Washington-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
Missouri: Atchison-Holt
*HEAT INDEX VALUES...104 to 110 degrees due to temperatures in the 90s and dewpoints in the upper 70s.
*TIMING...The hottest conditions are expected between 4 and 7 PM.
*IMPACTS...The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.