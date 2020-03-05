(Undated) -- KMAland residents are warned about the dangers of brush fires today.
Most of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri are under a red flag warning from noon to 6 pm. for high winds and low relative humidity. The National Weather Service says a red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.