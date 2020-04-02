(Undated) -- Icy conditions prompted the National Weather Service to issue winter weather advisories for the region.
The weather service's Valley office says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. for Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson in southeast Nebraska, plus Atchison, Nodaway, Holt and Worth counties in northwest Missouri.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Ice accumulation on windshields while driving is likely. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In addition, a winter weather advisory remains until 4 p.m. for Adams, Adair, Union, Taylor, Ringgold, Audubon, Guthrie and Cass counties
* WHAT...Mainly freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations
of up to one tenth of an inch.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges and untreated roadways. The hazardous conditions could
impact this morning`s commute.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.