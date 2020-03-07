(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for a large portion of KMAland Saturday until 6 p.m.
Iowa Counties
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
Nebraska Counties
Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
Missouri Counties
Atchison-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Holt-Andrew
* Winds...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 22 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that develop will grow quickly and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be postponed.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.