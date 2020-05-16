The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mills County in southwestern Iowa, Eastern Sarpy County in east central Nebraska, and Northeastern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska until 6:30 PM.
* At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Louisville, or 21 miles south of Omaha, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include...Bellevue, Plattsmouth, Louisville, Pacific Junction, Cedar Creek, Offutt AFB, Camp Maha and Louisville State Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 35 and 37.