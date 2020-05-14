The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Worth County, Northwestern Gentry County & Southern Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri...
* Until 845 PM CDT.
* At 808 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maryville, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include... Maryville, Stanberry, Ravenwood, Skidmore, Conception Junction, Graham, Clyde, Gentry, Arkoe, Worth and Conception.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.