National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 650

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

335 PM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Central and Eastern Iowa

Northwest Illinois

* Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 335 PM until

1000 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are forming along a cold front moving into

western Iowa. These storms will track across the watch area through

the early evening, posing a risk of hail and damaging wind gusts.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 100

statute miles east and west of a line from 30 miles north of

Waterloo IA to 35 miles south southwest of Ottumwa IA. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
650 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 40 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY               
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER               
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK            
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER              

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN             
HANCOCK               WINNEBAGO             WORTH                
WRIGHT                

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER                

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR              
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA              
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD             
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE                

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO               

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 TAYLOR               

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

GREENE                GUTHRIE               

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD, 
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, 
CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORNING, 
CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, 
EARLHAM, ELDORA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, 
GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, 
GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, 
JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE MILLS, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, 
MANLY, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, 
NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PANORA, 
PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR, SHELL ROCK, STUART,
TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, 
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.