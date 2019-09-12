Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 650
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
335 PM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Central and Eastern Iowa
Northwest Illinois
* Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 335 PM until
1000 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are forming along a cold front moving into
western Iowa. These storms will track across the watch area through
the early evening, posing a risk of hail and damaging wind gusts.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 100
statute miles east and west of a line from 30 miles north of
Waterloo IA to 35 miles south southwest of Ottumwa IA. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
