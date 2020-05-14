The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
South Central Iowa, Northeast Kansas, Northwest Missouri
* Effective this Thursday afternoon from 425 PM until Midnight CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible. A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a line from southwest Iowa into northeast Kansas, then track eastward across the watch area. The strongest cells will pose a risk of damaging wind gusts and large hail during most of the evening hours. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles south of Topeka KS to 25 miles north of Knoxville IA. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.
IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL IOWA
DALLAS, JASPER, POLK, POWESHIEK
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA
APPANOOSE, CLARKE, DECATUR, LUCAS, MADISON, MAHASKA, MARION, MONROE, RINGGOLD, UNION, WARREN, WAYNE
IN SOUTHEAST IOWA
DAVIS, WAPELLO
IN SOUTHWEST IOWA
TAYLOR
IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI
ANDREW, BUCHANAN, CLINTON, DEKALB, GENTRY, HOLT, NODAWAY, WORTH