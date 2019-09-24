URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 661
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
545 PM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Northeast Kansas
Southeast Nebraska
* Effective this Tuesday afternoon from 545 PM until Midnight
CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...A few supercells should develop into northeast Kansas and
possibly southeast Nebraska with the primary threats being large
hail and isolated severe wind gusts.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 50
statute miles north and south of a line from 15 miles southwest of
Concordia KS to 60 miles east southeast of Beatrice NE. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU1).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 660/661 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE 542 PM CDT TUE SEP 24 2019 NEC067-095-097-109-127-131-133-147-151-250500- /O.NEW.KOAX.SV.A.0661.190924T2242Z-190925T0500Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 661 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUBURN, BEATRICE, CRETE, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY, LINCOLN, NEBRASKA CITY, PAWNEE CITY, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TECUMSEH, AND WILBER.