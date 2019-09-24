National Weather Service logo

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 661

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

545 PM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Northeast Kansas

Southeast Nebraska

* Effective this Tuesday afternoon from 545 PM until Midnight

CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY...A few supercells should develop into northeast Kansas and

possibly southeast Nebraska with the primary threats being large

hail and isolated severe wind gusts.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 50

statute miles north and south of a line from 15 miles southwest of

Concordia KS to 60 miles east southeast of Beatrice NE. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU1).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 660/661
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE
542 PM CDT TUE SEP 24 2019

NEC067-095-097-109-127-131-133-147-151-250500-
/O.NEW.KOAX.SV.A.0661.190924T2242Z-190925T0500Z/

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
661 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

GAGE                  JEFFERSON             JOHNSON              
LANCASTER             NEMAHA                OTOE                 
PAWNEE                RICHARDSON            SALINE               

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUBURN, BEATRICE, CRETE, FAIRBURY, 
FALLS CITY, LINCOLN, NEBRASKA CITY, PAWNEE CITY, STERLING, 
TABLE ROCK, TECUMSEH, AND WILBER.