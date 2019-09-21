National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 657

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

510 PM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Southwest to northeast Kansas

Southeast Nebraska

* Effective this Saturday afternoon from 510 PM until Midnight

CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75

mph possible

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5

inches in diameter possible

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening from

southwest Kansas into southeast Nebraska with primary threats of

large hail and damaging wind. This activity should evolve into one

or more clusters with the severe threat waning towards late evening

as it transitions to predominantly a heavy rainfall hazard.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70

statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles northeast of

Beatrice NE to 10 miles east southeast of Dodge City KS. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
657 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS                  GAGE                  JEFFERSON            
JOHNSON               LANCASTER             NEMAHA               
OTOE                  PAWNEE                RICHARDSON           
SALINE                

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUBURN, BEATRICE, CRETE, FAIRBURY, 
FALLS CITY, LINCOLN, NEBRASKA CITY, PAWNEE CITY, PLATTSMOUTH, 
STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TECUMSEH, AND WILBER.

