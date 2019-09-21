Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 657
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
510 PM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Southwest to northeast Kansas
Southeast Nebraska
* Effective this Saturday afternoon from 510 PM until Midnight
CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
mph possible
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5
inches in diameter possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening from
southwest Kansas into southeast Nebraska with primary threats of
large hail and damaging wind. This activity should evolve into one
or more clusters with the severe threat waning towards late evening
as it transitions to predominantly a heavy rainfall hazard.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70
statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles northeast of
Beatrice NE to 10 miles east southeast of Dodge City KS. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
