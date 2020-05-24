National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 216

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

525 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Western and central Iowa

Small part of southeastern Nebraska

* Effective this Sunday morning and afternoon from 525 AM until

100 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

SUMMARY...A well-developed squall line, with a history of sporadic

measured-severe gusts in central/eastern Nebraska, will continue to

pose a threat for damaging winds as it moves into the watch area, on

either side of a warm front.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 85

statute miles east and west of a line from 10 miles west of Lamoni

IA to 50 miles north northwest of Des Moines IA. For a complete

depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update

(WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

In Southwest Iowa, the watch includes:

Mills, Pottawattamie, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adair, Adams, Cass, Taylor, Ringgold, Union and Guthries counties.