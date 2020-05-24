Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 216
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
525 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Western and central Iowa
Small part of southeastern Nebraska
* Effective this Sunday morning and afternoon from 525 AM until
100 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
SUMMARY...A well-developed squall line, with a history of sporadic
measured-severe gusts in central/eastern Nebraska, will continue to
pose a threat for damaging winds as it moves into the watch area, on
either side of a warm front.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 85
statute miles east and west of a line from 10 miles west of Lamoni
IA to 50 miles north northwest of Des Moines IA. For a complete
depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
(WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
In Southwest Iowa, the watch includes:
Mills, Pottawattamie, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adair, Adams, Cass, Taylor, Ringgold, Union and Guthries counties.