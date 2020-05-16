The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Tornado Warning for West central Mills County in southwestern Iowa, East central Sarpy County in east central Nebraska, Northeastern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska until 6:45 PM.
* At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles southeast of Cedar Creek, or 18 miles south of Omaha, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near...Plattsmouth around 625 PM CDT. Bellevue and Offutt AFB around 630 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Camp Maha. This includes Interstate 29 near mile marker 35.