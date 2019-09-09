(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. for Adair, Audubon, Cass and Guthrie counties in west central Iowa.
Tornado Watch Number 639
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
330 PM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Central and Northern Iowa
Southeast Minnesota
* Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 330 PM until
1000 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
A few tornadoes possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to intensify this afternoon
over central Iowa and track northeastward across the watch area.
Initial storms may pose a risk of a few tornadoes and large hail,
with an increasing risk of damaging wind gusts this evening.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 75 statute miles
north and south of a line from 55 miles west southwest of Fort Dodge
IA to 60 miles east northeast of Waterloo IA. For a complete
depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
(WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.
&&
AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail
surface and aloft to 1.5 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind
gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean
storm motion vector 25030.
