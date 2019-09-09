National Weather Service logo

(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. for Adair, Audubon, Cass and Guthrie counties in west central Iowa.

Tornado Watch Number 639

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

330 PM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Central and Northern Iowa

Southeast Minnesota

* Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 330 PM until

1000 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include...

A few tornadoes possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to intensify this afternoon

over central Iowa and track northeastward across the watch area.

Initial storms may pose a risk of a few tornadoes and large hail,

with an increasing risk of damaging wind gusts this evening.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 75 statute miles

north and south of a line from 55 miles west southwest of Fort Dodge

IA to 60 miles east northeast of Waterloo IA. For a complete

depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update

(WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.

&&

AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail

surface and aloft to 1.5 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind

gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean

storm motion vector 25030.

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 639
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DES MOINES IA
333 PM CDT MON SEP 9 2019

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 639 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 37 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY               
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER               
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK            
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER              

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN             
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH              
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT               

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER                

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

EMMET                 PALO ALTO             POCAHONTAS           

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

MADISON               WARREN                

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 CASS                  

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CALHOUN               CARROLL              
CRAWFORD              GREENE                GUTHRIE              
SAC                   

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALGONA, ALLISON,
AMES, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BOONE, 
BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CLARION, 
CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, DENISON, DES MOINES, DIKE, 
DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, EARLY, ELDORA, EMMETSBURG, 
ESTHERVILLE, EXIRA, FONDA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, 
GARNER, GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, 
GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, INDIANOLA, 
IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW,
LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, NEWTON, 
NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, ODEBOLT, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PERRY, 
POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY, 
SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WALL LAKE, 
WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, 
AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

 A FEW TORNADOES POSSIBLE.
 SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.
 SCATTERED LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 1.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  50%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  20%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  70%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 35
 