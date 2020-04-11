(Undated) – The National Weather Service says a wind advisory is still in effect for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
A wind advisory remains in effect Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Harrison, Pottawattamie, Shelby, Mills, Fremont, Montgomery and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
A separate wind advisory is in effect for Audubon, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold counties from 1 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.
In addition, a freeze warning is in effect for Mills, Fremont, Montgomery and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska from 10 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.
* WHAT...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS A LOW OF 24 EXPECTED. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.