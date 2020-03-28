Several wind advisories have been issued all across KMAland for Saturday afternoon and evening by the National Weather Service.
Wind Advisory from 7 PM to Midnight Saturday
Iowa: Fremont, Page, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, and Montgomery Counties
Nebraska: Sarpy, Cass, and Otoe Counties
Wind Advisory from 4 PM to Midnight Saturday
Iowa: Monona County
Nebraska: Burt, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Seward, and Lancaster Counties
Wind Advisory from 11 AM to 7 PM Saturday
Missouri: Andrew, Nodaway, Holt, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, DeKalb, and Daviess Counties